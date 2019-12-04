Zimbabwe: We've Got Adequate Chemicals to Treat Water, Says Zinwa

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), which supplies smaller towns with treated water, has assured its clients that it has enough treatment chemicals to offer uninterrupted water supplies.

Zinwa has 534 water supply stations countrywide and says it has a quality assurance section working tirelessly to provide safe water.

Zinwa corporate communication and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said they were prepared to combat any outbreak of cholera and any other water-borne diseases.

"Despite the fact that no cholera cases have been reported in the areas that ZINWA supplies treated water, the authority remains on high alert and has assured that all stations are adequately stocked with water treatment chemicals, while the quality assurance section continues to subject its water to rigorous quality tests during the various stages of production and distribution," she said.

Although the parastatal has assured its clients of uninterrupted water supplies despite unforeseen challenges like breakdowns, vandalism and power outages, it has not been doing so in some parts of Mashonaland West like Mhangura, Karoi and Banket.

In Karoi, the transfer of water supplies from Zinwa to Karoi Town Council is said to be at an advanced stage, with the council accusing the water authority of giving residents a raw deal.

A source at the town council, who requested anonymity, confirmed the move and said the matter was now being handled by the ministers responsible for Environment and Local Government.

In Mhangura, water cuts have become a daily phenomenon, although Mrs Munyonga said the interruptions were a result of rehabilitation work meant to individualise water connections from the current system where consumers are using water as a group.

Residents are receiving water supplies three days a week, which is rationed to four hours of each day it is supplied.