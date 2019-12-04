Sudan: Hamdouk Congratulates the World On International Day of Handicapped

Khartoum — Prime Minister. Abdallah Hamdouk from Washington has presented his congratulation for all on international day of handicapped which coincides Dec. 3, 2019.

Dr.Hamdouk Via a tweet on his official Facebook and Twitter account stated that the issues of handicapped are not secondary of their kinds but he said they were primary the issue that had to t be included in each ministry 's plan as part of sustainable development and that considered as sort of recovery and evolvement in democratic societies.

He adds that such an approach is needed to be presented as principle in our revolution and change.

It notes that the world has started celebrating handicapped day annually since 1992 within the 16 days of activities for countering violence against woman.