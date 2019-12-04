Sudan: Hamdouk Congratulates the World On International Day of Handicapped

3 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister. Abdallah Hamdouk from Washington has presented his congratulation for all on international day of handicapped which coincides Dec. 3, 2019.

Dr.Hamdouk Via a tweet on his official Facebook and Twitter account stated that the issues of handicapped are not secondary of their kinds but he said they were primary the issue that had to t be included in each ministry 's plan as part of sustainable development and that considered as sort of recovery and evolvement in democratic societies.

He adds that such an approach is needed to be presented as principle in our revolution and change.

It notes that the world has started celebrating handicapped day annually since 1992 within the 16 days of activities for countering violence against woman.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.