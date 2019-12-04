Africa: Basketball - FAP Qualifies for Africa League

3 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

They lost to GSP of Algeria 92-88 in the final of the Group G of the Elite 16 basketball tournament that ended in Yaounde on December 1, 2019.

FAP Basketball Club of Yaounde will participate in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) tournament that comes up next year. The Armed Forces and Police team lost to GSP Basketball Club of Algeria 92-88 in the final of the Group G of the Elite 16 basketball tournament of the Western Division that ended at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex on Sunday December 1, 2019. The competition served as qualifiers for the first edition of the BAL; a new top tier competition in Africa sponsored by FIBA and the NBA. Thousands of fans thronged the venue to watch the final.

It was a tough encounter as both sides even though had already qualified for the BAL were out to grab first spot. The teams, FAP and GSP all from group A were meeting each other for the second time. For GSP of Algeria it was a revenge match as they were beaten by FAP 87-85 in the group stage of the competition. FAP on their part was out to confirm their supremacy. Both sides began the game well putting up excellent performances. GSP lead the first part of the game with top shooters like Mohamed Sedik Touati, Hichem Benayad-Cherif and Michael Koibe, among others. FAP however fought back with shooters like Ebaku Akumenzoh, Jordan Rezendes and Mathew Hezekiah, among others. Mohamed Sedik Touat and, Hichem Benayad-Cherif emerged as the best scorers with 20 points each. Both FAP and GSP played five matches each and lost one each in the group stage.

Earlier, AS Police of Mali beat ABC of Côte d'Ivoire 71-69 in the third place play-off to grab the last qualification ticket. Eight clubs divided into two groups competed for three available tickets to the 2020 Basketball Africa League. The final took place in the presence of the Ambassador of Algeria to Cameroon Hysack Benjaif and Heads of Mission, of the Libyan embassy to Cameroon, Khamis. M. Lamaa and Cameroon Roving Ambassador Albert Roger Milla.

