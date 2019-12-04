Cameroon: Measles/Rubella - Govt Launches Vast Vaccination Campaign

This was made known during a press briefing by the Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda, yesterday, December 2, 2019.

From tomorrow, December 4 to December 8, a free national vaccination campaign against measles and rubella, coupled with the introduction of the 2nd dose of measles and rubella vaccine will take place in the ten regions of the country. The announcement was made yesterday, December 2, 2019 by the Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda, during a press briefing in the presence of national and international partners in the health sector.

In his press declaration, exclusively read in the French Language, the Minister of Public Health said the campaign targets some 3,278,422 children nationwide with focus on children aged nine to 59 months. The Minister of Public Health underlined that children aged six months to five years will receive vitamin A and children from one year to five years will be dewormed with Mebendazole.

In the North West and South West Regions, the Minister of Public Health highlighted that besides the national vaccination campaign against measles and rubella, the administration of Vitamin A and the deworming of targeted children, health personnel will continue with a catch-up programme to vaccinate children within the routine vaccination programme of children between 0-12 months. The Minister of Public Health called on parents not to sit at home with their children waiting for the vaccination team, but take their targeted children to all health facilities, chieftaincies, schools, parks, public gathering and any other appropriate place where the campaign is taking place. He called on all actors to be engaged for the success of the campaign, for vaccination is the only way to stop measles outbreak. Medically, it is revealed that measles and rubella are serious contagious diseases with dramatic consequences, especially in children under five years of age. However, these diseases can be eliminated by vaccination. Currently, there is a measles outbreak in Cameroon with 44 health districts across the ten regions. Statistics indicate that 42 children are affected withmeasles nationwide and 14 deaths registered since the beginning of the year. Since the last vaccination campaign in 2015, the number of children vaccinated against measles and rubella has dropped.

At the end the campaign, health experts expect that 95 per cent of parents and caregivers of nine-59 months' children should be vaccinated against measles and rubella (RR), with the introduction of the second dose of RR vaccine by December 2020.