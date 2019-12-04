Sudan: Sovereignty Council Affirms Government Commitment to Peace Agreement

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council, Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, has affirmed the government commitment to the peace agreements which were signed with the armed struggle movements in Juba for achieving a lasting peace in the country.

This came during his meeting Tuesday with a delegation of the evolutionary Front.

The meeting has discussed ways of support to the peace process and the negotiation position within the agreed upon and signed framework.

The head of the delegation, Al-Toam Hajo, said in a press statement after the meeting that the most important outputs that were clearly agreed upon during the meeting are to be assured on the commitment to what was signed in Juba, especially the paragraph on the postponement of the formation of the Legislative Assembly and the appointment of Walis (governors).

He said that the Revolutionary Front is keen to discuss all the issues, but within the agreed framework.

Hajo affirmed that the peace process is coming to an end and that they wanted to assure the Sudanese people that the agreement will be in the interest of the country and its citizens.

He added that a delegation from the Revolutionary Front, including the Transitional Council and Sudan Liberation group, will arrive today (Tuesday) and all will work to support the peace process.