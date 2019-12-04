Sudan: Sovereignty Council Affirms Government Commitment to Peace Agreement

3 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council, Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, has affirmed the government commitment to the peace agreements which were signed with the armed struggle movements in Juba for achieving a lasting peace in the country.

This came during his meeting Tuesday with a delegation of the evolutionary Front.

The meeting has discussed ways of support to the peace process and the negotiation position within the agreed upon and signed framework.

The head of the delegation, Al-Toam Hajo, said in a press statement after the meeting that the most important outputs that were clearly agreed upon during the meeting are to be assured on the commitment to what was signed in Juba, especially the paragraph on the postponement of the formation of the Legislative Assembly and the appointment of Walis (governors).

He said that the Revolutionary Front is keen to discuss all the issues, but within the agreed framework.

Hajo affirmed that the peace process is coming to an end and that they wanted to assure the Sudanese people that the agreement will be in the interest of the country and its citizens.

He added that a delegation from the Revolutionary Front, including the Transitional Council and Sudan Liberation group, will arrive today (Tuesday) and all will work to support the peace process.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.