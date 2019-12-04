Somalia: Senate Approves New Bill During Meeting in Mogadishu

The Members of the Upper House of the Federal Parliament of Somalia have today approved a number of issues that have been at the parliament. The 20th session was presided by the 1st Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Senator Abshir Mohamed Ahmed.

The Upper House has approved the amendment of the National Sales Act and the national contracts, which have been approved by 30 senators. Speaker of the House of Representatives Economic Committee Senator Abdi Ahmed put forward the 3rd reading of the bill to members of the House.