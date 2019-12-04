Somalia: Senate Approves New Bill During Meeting in Mogadishu

3 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Members of the Upper House of the Federal Parliament of Somalia have today approved a number of issues that have been at the parliament. The 20th session was presided by the 1st Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Senator Abshir Mohamed Ahmed.

The Upper House has approved the amendment of the National Sales Act and the national contracts, which have been approved by 30 senators. Speaker of the House of Representatives Economic Committee Senator Abdi Ahmed put forward the 3rd reading of the bill to members of the House.

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.