Somalia Rainfall Forecast

The cumulative rainfall forecast for the next three and seven days indicates an increase in rainfall activities towards the end of the forecast period. Specifically heavy rains are expected in the northern and central regions from 07 December 2019.

Cumulative amounts exceeding 100mm may fall in coastal areas of Saanag, Bari, Nugaal, and Mudug regions.

Given the forecast, there is a high risk of flash floods in the areas where heavy rains are expected. Of great concern is the fisheries and livestock sectors along with the coastal areas which may be impacted negatively by the heavy rains.

River levels along the Shabelle remain high and are anticipated to remain so in the coming week. There remains a moderate risk of flooding along the river. Observed river levels along the Juba increased sharply over the last two days following heavy rains in the Ethiopian highlands.

River levels at Luuq and Dollow are at moderate risk of flooding hile levels at Bardheere are currently at high-risk level. The high levels will be sustained in the coming days and are expected to start decreasing towards the end of the week.