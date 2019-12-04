Sudan: Deadly Violence Across Darfur

Kass / Sirba — Militiamen wounded four people in separate incidents in South and West Darfur over the weekend. One of them had to be transferred to the capital Khartoum for treatment. Violence in Darfur is seriously increasing, and a noticeable lack of authority intervention raises concerns. In the past weeks, Radio Dabanga reported several incidents of violence between militiamen and farmers.

On Sunday, unidentified gunmen shot dead Seifeldin Nasor. He was on his way from Kass to his home village Um Laouta, north of Kass, in South Darfur.

West Darfur

In a separate incident in Sirba in West Darfur on Sunday, militant herders opened fire on a vaccination vehicle on its way from Kendede to Bir Dageeg. Immunisation programme employee Eisa Yagoub was hit twice which necessitated his transfer to the capital Khartoum for treatment.

On Sunday morning, militiamen attacked Korkei village and seriously wounded Adam and Tendel Ishag who were transferred to El Geneina Teaching Hospital.

Due to the frequent violence and human rights abuse, public transport has stopped in the area. The police have refrained from intervening in these ongoing incidents after six police officers were jailed in El Geneina prison because of their clash with armed herders in which a herder was killed last Thursday.