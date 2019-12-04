Sudan: Khartoum Medics Strike After Police Assault

Khartoum — On Sunday, doctors at Bashayer Hospital in Khartoum went on strike in protest after two doctors, including a medical specialist, were assaulted by police while they were on duty.

In a statement, the Sudan Central Doctors Committee demanded the arrest of the alleged perpetrators. They also demanded for a better working environment, better services, replacing the security guards, as well as providing legal protection for doctors and other medical and health personnel.

The doctors' committee held a long meeting Tuesday night regarding the issue.

In a separate incident in North Kordofan on Sunday, doctors decided to continue their strike for the second day against an attack by a regular Sudanese army soldier on a colleague doctor while she was on duty.

A health source told Radio Dabanga that the doctors demanded for the dismissal of the state health director.