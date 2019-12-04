Sudan: Khartoum Medics Strike After Police Assault

3 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Sunday, doctors at Bashayer Hospital in Khartoum went on strike in protest after two doctors, including a medical specialist, were assaulted by police while they were on duty.

In a statement, the Sudan Central Doctors Committee demanded the arrest of the alleged perpetrators. They also demanded for a better working environment, better services, replacing the security guards, as well as providing legal protection for doctors and other medical and health personnel.

The doctors' committee held a long meeting Tuesday night regarding the issue.

In a separate incident in North Kordofan on Sunday, doctors decided to continue their strike for the second day against an attack by a regular Sudanese army soldier on a colleague doctor while she was on duty.

A health source told Radio Dabanga that the doctors demanded for the dismissal of the state health director.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.