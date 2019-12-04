Kenya: 'Salary Issues Slowing Down Gor Mahia,' Says Polack

3 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has raised concerns over lack of motivation in his playing unit due to unpaid salaries for the last four months.

K'Ogalo, who have won back-to-back Kenyan Premier League titles in the last three seasons, are on top of the log with 25 points, four ahead of second-placed Tusker with a game in hand.

The 18-time champions settled for a goalless draw with Ulinzi Stars at the weekend and Polack is worried that if the current financial situation persists it will impact negatively on the results.

"To win matches we have to sort all this issues so that players can concentrate. The league is very competitive and we have to get focused so as to win our matches," Polack told Nation Sport on Monday.

Gor have had a rough patch financially since the exit of their shirt sponsors Sportpesa with players barely surviving on hand-outs from the management.

Reports indicate key players are on their way out. Defender Maurice Ojwang had written to the club requesting his release letter while captain Kenneth Muguna was conspicuously missing for the second game in a row during their weekend's encounter.

Polack also denied claims he has not been engaging the management on the salaries of his players, saying he has the interest of his players at heart.

"I have been engaging the chairman and he had promised me that they will be paid this week. I have also not been paid so we are in the same situation," said Polack.

Financial constraints has also led to the club being bundled out of the continental matches this season with K'Ogalo failing to qualify for group stages in the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Gor next play Kisumu All Stars on Saturday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

