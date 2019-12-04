Kenya: Malkia Strikers Start Preparations for Olympics Qualifier

3 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Malkia Strikers will report for residential training at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Tuesday ahead of Africa Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier set for January 2 to 10 in Cameroon.

However, the team will begin training on Wednesday at Kasarani Indoor Arena under the guidance of assistant coaches Japheth Munala and Josp Barasa, as head coach Paul Bitok will be away in Nigeria for FIVB instructors course.

Bitok is scheduled to link up with the team on December 8. Reached for comment, Bitok said: "The team will be in safe hands. We have planned to have two hours training in the morning and another in the afternoon before we go full throttle."

Kenya Volleyball Federation deputy president Charles Nyaberi said all logistics are in place.

"The technical bench will decide on the date the team will break for festive season. Time is not on our side and I believe they should report back to camp on December 27 to polish on grey areas," said Nyaberi.

Kenya will battle for the sole Olympics slot reserved for Africa with hosts Cameroon, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Botswana, Rwanda, and Mauritius.

SQUAD

Jane Wacu (Seychelles), Violet Makuto, Leonida Kasaya, Noel Murambi, Jemima Siang'u, Lincy Jeruto (KCB), Esther Mutinda, Sharon Chepchumba, Aggripina Kundu, Gladys Ekaru, Janet Wanja (Kenya Pipeline), Joy Lusenaka, Elizabeth Wanyama, Edith Wisa, Emmaculate Chemtai, Lorine Chebet, Pamela Jepkirui, Joan Chelagat, Mercy Moim (Kenya Prisons) and Carolyne Sirengo (DCI).

Technical bench: Paul Bitok (head coach), Japheth Munala (assistant coach), Josp Barasa (second assistant coach).

