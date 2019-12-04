West Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Pays Working Visits to Guinea Conakry, Ghana and Togo, 4 to 6 Dec

3 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Tuesday, 03 December 2019, depart from Cape Town to undertake working visits to the Republic of Guinea on 4 December 2019, Republic of Ghana on 5 December 2019 and Republic of Togo on 6 December 2019.

The visits take place in the context of strengthening the already existing bilateral, political and economic relations between South Africa and the sister countries.

South Africa is one of the largest foreign direct investors in Ghana, mainly in mining, communication, beverages, retail and franchising. Several South African companies are operating in Ghana, including, inter alia, MTN, AngloGold Ashanti, Shoprite, Goldfields, Standard Bank, First National Bank, Barclays/Absa, Multichoice and South African Airways.

South African business has a significant footprint in Guinea and Togo and some of the major South African companies operating in these countries include MTN, WBHO, AngloGold Ashanti, Gateway Africa, Plan Africa Holding Guinea SARL in Guinea and UBU Holdings in Togo. Nedbank is a shareholder in the Lomé Head-Quartered West African Bank, Eco bank.

The working visits will provide an opportunity for South Africa to explore new areas of cooperation with Guinea, Ghana and Togo, and to promote increased trade and investment flows to the mutual benefit of the peoples of the four countries.

The visits will also create a platform for President Ramaphosa to engage with his counterparts on matters of mutual interest in South Africa's quest for a peaceful and prosperous continent in line with the aspirations of AU Agenda 2063 as well as the reform of the global governance system.

President Ramaphosa will be joined by the following Ministers: International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor; Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza; Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; State Security, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo, and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Mr Fikile Majola.

In view of the President's travel later today and Deputy President David Mabuza's concurrent working visit to Juba, South Sudan, the President has designated Minister of Basic Education Ms Angie Motshekga as Acting President.

Issued by: The Presidency

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

