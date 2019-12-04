Kenya: KPL Side Get New Uniforms

3 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Donna Atola

Kisumu All Stars will don new kits in their upcoming Kenya Premier League (KPL) matches after they received two new kits from the County government on Tuesday.

Apart from their traditional blue set of uniform that will henceforth be used for their home matches, an Orange kit has been introduced for their away-matches, while a Black one has been set aside as an alternative uniform for the team.

The launch comes after Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o in February promised to equip the team with two extra set of uniforms.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Umbro-made kits, Kisumu Minister of Sports Ms Achie Alai admitted that the delay in equipping the team was caused by the long procedure in government.

"Activities in government are quite procedural and we had to wait this long to have the kits shipped from abroad, given to the team," said Ms Alai.

Ms Alai went on and hinted that they are looking forward to ensure the team remains in the KPL.

"Promotion to the country's top tier league entails hard work, but it is quite a struggle to maintain your stay in the league. This is why we are looking to have the team at mid-table so that we can aim at top-table finish come next season," said Ms Alai.

The 'Blue Eagles' are currently placed 15th in the KPL log with nine points having played 12 matches.

All Stars' assistant coach Joseph Ongoro said they are optimistic of avoid relegation to the lower tier-league.

"We will give a good account of ourselves because we are moving to a safe zone in the log bit by bit so there is no cause of alarm because we are sure of retaining a position in the league," said Ongoro.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.