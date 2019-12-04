Kenya: KPL Side Get New Uniforms

Kisumu All Stars will don new kits in their upcoming Kenya Premier League (KPL) matches after they received two new kits from the County government on Tuesday.

Apart from their traditional blue set of uniform that will henceforth be used for their home matches, an Orange kit has been introduced for their away-matches, while a Black one has been set aside as an alternative uniform for the team.

The launch comes after Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o in February promised to equip the team with two extra set of uniforms.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Umbro-made kits, Kisumu Minister of Sports Ms Achie Alai admitted that the delay in equipping the team was caused by the long procedure in government.

"Activities in government are quite procedural and we had to wait this long to have the kits shipped from abroad, given to the team," said Ms Alai.

Ms Alai went on and hinted that they are looking forward to ensure the team remains in the KPL.

"Promotion to the country's top tier league entails hard work, but it is quite a struggle to maintain your stay in the league. This is why we are looking to have the team at mid-table so that we can aim at top-table finish come next season," said Ms Alai.

The 'Blue Eagles' are currently placed 15th in the KPL log with nine points having played 12 matches.

All Stars' assistant coach Joseph Ongoro said they are optimistic of avoid relegation to the lower tier-league.

"We will give a good account of ourselves because we are moving to a safe zone in the log bit by bit so there is no cause of alarm because we are sure of retaining a position in the league," said Ongoro.