Kenya: All Set for Kadenge Memorial Tournament

3 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Ashihundu

The inaugural Joe Kadenge Memorial Youth Tournament will be played this weekend in Nairobi.

The tournament has been organised by Kadenge's friends, his former players, coaches and family members to commemorate his enormous contribution to the game as player and coach.

Tournament chairman, Athanus Obango said a total of 32 teams, in both Under-14 and Under-16 boys and girls categories, will take part in the tourney scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Highway Secondary School in South B.

While calling upon friends of Joe Kadenge, corporates and well wishers to support the noble initiative, Obango said the tournament is a drug-free event and consumption of alcohol or any form of drug is strictly prohibited.

Nairobi County Sports Management Board chairman Hashim Kamau said the county will provide an ambulance during the two-day tournament.

Kadenge is regarded as the finest footballer ever in Kenya. The tournament idea came up in 2016 and was initiated by Obango and Sweden-based Charles Nzau 'Tigana' among other friends of the late legend.

The U-14 teams are: South B United, Cheza Sports Soccer Academy, Makadara Junior League, Uhuru Youth Soccer Academy, Protage Soccer Academy, Eastlands Centre, Jericho All Stars, WYSA, Ajax Soccer Academy, Fearl Soccer Academy, Gitothua Soccer Academy, Mainstream Soccer Academy, Kibarage Academy, Biljue Soccer Academy, A1000, Santos Soccer Academy.

The U-16 teams are: Fifa, Kick Hope, Macmillan Soccer Academy, MASA, Kibera Angles Soccer Academy, Tiki Taka, CJ Management, Young Achievers, Star Soccer Academy, Pro School Academy, Magic 90 Soccer Academy, Young Boys Soccer Academy, RVSA, Syokimau Soccer Academy and kahawa Sportive Soccer Academy.

