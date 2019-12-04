Kenya: Weather Warning of Heavy Rains Countrywide

3 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Okinda

The heavy rains hitting many parts of the country will persist until the end of the month, the metrological department warned Tuesday.

The department urged Kenyans to be on the lookout for landslides and overflowing river banks.

Bernard Chanzu, who is the acting deputy director at the Kenya Meteorological Department, said most areas in Western Kenya, the Lake Basin region, and Rift Valley are expected to experience strong rainfall, whose intensity may likely subside towards the weekend.

"But the rest of the month is expected to be dominated by intermittent episodes of heavy and light rainfall up to the fourth week of December or the first week of January in different areas," said Mr Chanzu.

He explained that this unusual phenomenon called the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), also known as the Indian Niño, has been triggered by the irregular fluctuation of sea-surface temperatures such that the western Indian Ocean bordering the East African shores becomes alternately warmer and then colder than the eastern part of the ocean leading to these extremely rainy conditions.

This year's Indian Ocean Dipole has been touted as among the strongest on record, a situation which, despite being favourable to the Indian subcontinent, has opposite effect for a number of other countries.

"Tanzania, Kenya, Southern Somalia, Uganda, and parts of Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia are currently affected by this condition," Mr Chanzu said, signalling that the situation is likely to persist for longer than expected.

He cautioned that those living in the most prone areas be on the lookout and ensure that they move to safe areas to avoid unforeseeable misfortunes.

They should also be keen and take action on warnings relayed by experts through the different media outlets and the meteorological department, according to him.

"The ground is now so soggy and saturated with water such that just a little more of additional amount could trigger a massive mudslide or landslide. Rivers are also breaking their banks and sweeping away people and households.

"Everyone should just be on the lookout and try to keep to places that are out of harm's way," said Mr Chanzu.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.