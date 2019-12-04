Kenya: Meru Boy With 433 KCPE Score Appeals for School Fees

3 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Wanyoro

A bright boy who scored 433 marks in KCPE exams risks not joining high school due to lack of fees.

Roy Koome, who attended St Ann Mission Primary School in Kariene, Meru County, said his dream of becoming a lawyer, to fight for the rights of the downtrodden, will be shattered due to his family's lack of money.

Roy said his family has lived from hand to mouth since his father was diagnosed with cancer as his treatment has been costly.

FATHER'S PLEA

Roy's fatherJames Mworia described him as industrious and a gifted leader, given he was the school's captain.

The father of five said he was struggling to pay fees for two of his children - one in university and another in secondary school.

"I was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and since then, most of the money I receive I use for medication, that is chemotherapy and radiation. I urge well-wishers to help us," said Mr Mworia.

Kariene Parish priest Peter Mutwiri corroborated the family's story, saying they were struggling to make ends meet.

DREAM SCHOOL

The 13-year-old gifted footballer, however, expressed disappointment with being selected to join Friends School, Kamusinga, as his first choice was Mang'u High School.

He appealed to the government to reverse the decision so he can study at his dream school.

"I am delighted with the marks and hope I will be able to join Mang'u," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

