Kenya: Aslam Best Placed Kenyan at Classic Rally

The battle for the 2019 East African Safari Classic Rally leadership now looks set to be among the foreign drivers as the best-placed local competitor fell behind in the race.

On Sunday, Tejvir Rai lost his third place with a damaged right wheel in his Porsche 911 car around Arusha in Tanzania. Kris Rosenberger of Austria, navigated by German Nicola Bleicher, maintained his lead on Day Six yesterday in a Porsche 911.

Sweden's Stiq Blomqvist, navigated by Jorgen Fornander also of Sweden, is lying in second place driving a Porsche 911 while Philip Kadoorie from Hong Kong, navigated by Briton Ryan Champion, is third.

The top Kenyan driver at the end of yesterday's action was Aslam Khan (Porsche) in fifth place, breathing down the neck of fourth placed Roger Samuelsson of Sweden, navigated by compatriot Robin Friberg in a Porsche.

Former leader Onkar Rai, navigated my Drew Sturrock of Britain, in a Porsche, was almost 90 minutes behind the front pace with three days of racing remaining.

Baldev Chager, in a Porsche 911, is lying 14th overall nearly 100 minutes behind the leader.

Local hope Ian Duncan also lost valuable time after his Rover Vitesse suffered oil pressure issues to all but drop from contention.

Three crews withdraw. Jayant Shah of Tanzania bowed out with a broken thumb, Kenya's Rommy Bhamra left with no official reason given while Gilberto Sandretto of Italy, had to leave the country urgently due to personal matters.

Wednesday's action will take drivers through Magazoni/Old Korogwe (53.88km), Mkomazi/Same (91.84km) and Buto/Kifaru (74.50km) around Arusha before cars get back to Wild Life Lodge in Taita Hills, Kenya for an overnight stay. The rally ends on Friday in Mombasa.