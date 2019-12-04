Sudan: Sovereignty Council Affirms Its Support to Children Culture

3 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council, Ayesha Musa, received in her office at the Republican Palace Tuesday a delegation of Bader Children Culture Institution and affirmed her support to the expansion of children culture for achieving the aspired transformation.

She discussed with the delegation the role of the institutions concerned with the children culture in realizing the aspired change for the interest of children.

Ayesha has pledged to boost the production of special drama story books for the children.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the institution, Al-Fatih Ali Mohamed, described in a press statement the meeting as fruitful, stressing the importance of support to the children culture due to is importance in expanding peace, especially at the dispute-affected areas.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

