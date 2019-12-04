Sudan: Manis Calls for Support to Security At Agricultural Areas

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Dr. Omer Manis, has called for strengthening the security and the deployment of the regular forces in the agricultural production areas to protect the harvest and to reduce the infringements and to work towards social peace.

During his meeting Tuesday at his office with the caretaker Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Malik Al-Tayeb Khojali, the Cabinet Affairs Minister has given a directive for providing drinking water at the rural and urban areas to support the stability in the state.

The meeting, which included the Director of the Customs Administration, Gen. Bashir Al-Tahir, has reviewed the ongoing arrangements to legalize the unlicensed vehicles in the state.

The caretaker Wali (governor) of North Darfur State has given at the meeting a report on the general situation in the state and outcome of the recent visit of the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, to the state.

He indicated that work in construction of Al-Fasher city's water network and the carrier line is progressing well.

Maj. Gen. Khojali has affirmed his government keenness to make a success the emergency health plan which was declared by the federal Minister of Health for combating malaria and epidemics before the end of the current year.

He also gave a review on the plan of the state's government to preserve security and stability and to boost the social peace program by holding social tolerance conferences.