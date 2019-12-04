African Ambassadors Affirm Support of Their Countries to Sudan

3 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fasher — A delegation of the African ambassadors accredited to Sudan have affirmed their countries' support to the call of Sudan for removal of its name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

During their visit =Tuesday to North Darfur State, the African ambassadors also affirmed their support to the efforts for achieving peace in Sudan.

The Kenyan Ambassador indicated during their meeting with the Secretary General of North Darfur State's government, Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul-Karim, that the African countries will continue to stand alongside Sudan for removing it from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

He said that their visit was aimed for getting informed on the conditions of the displaced persons, especially those who returned voluntarily to their home areas.

The Political Advisor at the Embassy of Egypt to Khartoum, Mahmoud Al-Khatib, has asserted the keenness of his country to support the efforts of Sudan to achieve peace, calling for continuity of the cooperation between the two countries.

He affirmed the readiness of Egypt to send experts to help in the services and capacity building fields.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.