African Ambassadors Affirm Support of Their Countries to Sudan

Al-Fasher — A delegation of the African ambassadors accredited to Sudan have affirmed their countries' support to the call of Sudan for removal of its name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

During their visit =Tuesday to North Darfur State, the African ambassadors also affirmed their support to the efforts for achieving peace in Sudan.

The Kenyan Ambassador indicated during their meeting with the Secretary General of North Darfur State's government, Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul-Karim, that the African countries will continue to stand alongside Sudan for removing it from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

He said that their visit was aimed for getting informed on the conditions of the displaced persons, especially those who returned voluntarily to their home areas.

The Political Advisor at the Embassy of Egypt to Khartoum, Mahmoud Al-Khatib, has asserted the keenness of his country to support the efforts of Sudan to achieve peace, calling for continuity of the cooperation between the two countries.

He affirmed the readiness of Egypt to send experts to help in the services and capacity building fields.