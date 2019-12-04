Cameroon: Jean-Baptiste Baskouda - Experienced Government Administrator

4 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

He was appointed into the Senate in May 2013.

"I thank the Head of State, President Paul Biya for his renewed trust in me. I also thank God Almighty for what he is doing for our country." These were the words with which Jean-Baptiste Baskouda welcomed his appointment as one of the members of the Constitutional Council by President Paul Biya on February 7, 2018. Speaking from his native village, Tokombere in the Mayo-Sava Division of the Far North Region, he expressed happiness.

President Biya in May 2013 once more demonstrated trust in Mr Baskouda by appointing him one of the pioneer Senators in the country. Born toward 1957, he enters the annals of history as one of the most experienced Secretaries General of Ministries. He served as Secretary General in the then Ministry of Mines, Water and Energy, then Ministry of Environment and Forestry and Ministry of Agriculture. The last Ministry in which he served still as Secretary General from January 2005 was Labour and Social Security.

Before going to serve in the ministries, Jean-Baptiste Baskouda also occupied the positions of Deputy Director of the Civil Cabinet in the Presidency of the Republic, Technical Adviser at the Presidency and Secretary of State in the Ministry of Territorial Administration in charge of Prisons.

He graduated from the Yaounde National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) in 1984 as a Labour and Social Security Administrator. Before that, he obtained a Bachelor's decree in Law and Economics in 1982 from the then University of Yaounde.

Lire aussi : « Tout le monde en sort avec un viatique assez important »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.