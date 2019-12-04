Cameroon: Jean-Baptiste Baskouda - Experienced Government Administrator

He was appointed into the Senate in May 2013.

"I thank the Head of State, President Paul Biya for his renewed trust in me. I also thank God Almighty for what he is doing for our country." These were the words with which Jean-Baptiste Baskouda welcomed his appointment as one of the members of the Constitutional Council by President Paul Biya on February 7, 2018. Speaking from his native village, Tokombere in the Mayo-Sava Division of the Far North Region, he expressed happiness.

President Biya in May 2013 once more demonstrated trust in Mr Baskouda by appointing him one of the pioneer Senators in the country. Born toward 1957, he enters the annals of history as one of the most experienced Secretaries General of Ministries. He served as Secretary General in the then Ministry of Mines, Water and Energy, then Ministry of Environment and Forestry and Ministry of Agriculture. The last Ministry in which he served still as Secretary General from January 2005 was Labour and Social Security.

Before going to serve in the ministries, Jean-Baptiste Baskouda also occupied the positions of Deputy Director of the Civil Cabinet in the Presidency of the Republic, Technical Adviser at the Presidency and Secretary of State in the Ministry of Territorial Administration in charge of Prisons.

He graduated from the Yaounde National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) in 1984 as a Labour and Social Security Administrator. Before that, he obtained a Bachelor's decree in Law and Economics in 1982 from the then University of Yaounde.

