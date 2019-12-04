Liberia: CJL Honors Bar President, Cllr. Gongloe

press release

The Coalition for Justice in Liberia (CJL) honors the President of the Liberian Bar Association Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe for his persistence in defending human rights and the quest for justice for Liberia civil war victims.

A news release from the CJL Tuesday, December 3rd, says the honor is an annual program, where the organization selects individuals and organizations that have rendered civil duties to society - be it service or monetary for recognition.

The release says the award would have been presented in America, since the honoree was in the United States to serve as Keynote Speaker at the Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas' (ALJA) 2019 Annual Benefit Banquet in Mounds View, Minnesota.

Cllr.Tiawan Saye Gongloe is the current President of the Liberian National Bar Association, who has played and continues to play a meaningful role in the general effort to attain, maintain and sustain peace and democracy in Liberia.

According to the CJL, under Cllr. Gongloe leadership, the Liberian National Bar Association is committed to protect freedom of expression, freedom of the press, human rights, law and order, democracy, and drafted a bill for the establishment of a special court to try individuals accused of committing war and economic crimes during the country's prolonged civil crisis.

Cllr. Gongloe has been a lawyer for over three and a half decades; and has practiced for almost the same time, making valuable contributions to the legal profession, especially civil society as it relates to the Constitution, human rights and justice for Liberia's civil war victims.

It is based on his exemplary qualities, the Coalition for Justice in Liberia presented to him the award, the release notes.

It quotes Cllr. Gongloe as saying about establishing the court in Liberia, "Democracy cannot be sustained in chaos. Such swift action by government will strengthen respect for the rule of law and human rights throughout Liberia consistent with the general desire of the Liberian people to build a better Liberia in which peace, progress and prosperity will be perpetual."