Sierra Leone: Orange to Dish Out Over Le850 Million

26 November 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

One of the leading GSM providers in Sierra Leone , Orange Telecom, has yesterday launched their December end of year promotion in which customers stand the chance to win over Le850 million.

The promotion which will commence on Sunday, 1st of December, will enable 450 customers to win over 400 million Leones, while six customers will win seventy-five million Leones worth of business.

Speaking at the launching ceremony at their Rawdon Street shop, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Sierra Leone, Aminata Kane Ndiaye, said in May and June this year, over 450 customers were fortunate to win food items that served them for days and months, plus Le 25 million in their Ramadan promotion.

She said as the December festive approaches it was time to celebrate and give back to their value customers and also reflects on how they have impacted their customers individually, their families and communities.

She said the company continues to be innovative and resilient in bringing to their customers affordable voice and data offers, noting that as part of their digital revolution strategy, they have reduced twice this year prices of internet.

She said in the area of financial inclusion, they have increased their footprint on Orange Money with over 650,000 customers, who can now send and receive money, pay for goods and services at their convenience anywhere at any time.

"We have also been involved in several corporate social responsibility activities touching the lives of students, women, the youth and our young girls. As this year ends we want to touch again the lives of over 450 households.

She said it has always been the wish of many Sierra Leoneans to own a business and that it was against that feedback they designed their 'win a business end of year promotion'.

She disclosed that the 'win a business of their choice' is worth seventy-five million Leones (Le75, 000,000), stating that ten people will win Le500, 000 each daily while twenty people will win one million Leones each in the weekly draw.

She added that customers will be qualified for the promotion by only recharging their phones with Orange airtime.

She said Orange will continue to meaningful contribute to the lives of customers with affordable offers and give back to Sierra Leoneans, with support in education, health and human capital.

