Sierra Leone: Africell Unveils 'Be a Millionaire TV Show'

26 November 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim Tarawallie

Sierra Leone's leading GSM operator, Africell Mobile Company has unveiled its end of year promotion dubbed; 'Be A Millionaire TV Show' on Friday November 22, 2019.

It has been the tradition of the company to always present to their esteemed subscribers innovative promotions during the festive period.

According to the Station Manager of Afri Radio, John Konteh, Africell has always pride itself to serve as the consistent source of exciting entertainment shows by bringing unrivaled promotions and TV shows to the people of Sierra Leone.

"In continuation of our exciting promotions, Africell is pleased to announce that we will be making more millionaires in this country with a new promotion called 'Be A millionaire TV Show," he said.

He disclosed that during the promotion, which will run from November 25 to December 27, 2019 from Mondays to Fridays, subscribers who recharge a minimum of Le 2,000 will stand the chance of winning Le20, 000,000 on a daily basis.

He added that subscribers recharge will be cumulative, in that when a subscriber recharge Le3,000 at one instance and Le2,000 later, his/her chances will be added for that day's draw.

"The more recharge by subscribers, the greater their chances of winning. On-net talk time will also be awarded to lucky subscribers during the daily draws," he noted.

Mr. Konteh also disclosed that the daily draws will be hosted live from African Young Voices Television, Afri Radio and other major radio stations across the country between 8:00pm to 8:30pm.

"Our promotions are quite unique, loaded with excitement and lots of fun game. We also pride ourselves that we do not bank on yesterday's success or repeat promotions. We set very high standards for our teams and place constant demand on our creative minds," he added.

A staff of Africell, Nancy L. Joseph encouraged subscribers to grab the opportunity to become a millionaire and assured that exciting time awaits luck subscribers during the promotion.

