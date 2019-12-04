Sierra Leone: Former President Koroma's Property Worth U.S.$12, 534,500

Government investigator, Christopher Olu Campbell, attached to the Commission of Inquiry presided over by Justice Bankole Thompson, yesterday testified and tendered to the Commission the valuation assessments report of lands and other property of former President Ernest Bai Koroma.

He told the Commission that he has visited and validated a purported land and property of former President Ernest Bai Koroma at Femi Tuner Drive, Goderich, noting that the grand value of the property is four million, four hundred and eighty five thousand United States Dollars.

He further that the above amount in the foreign currency is equivalent to thirty five billion, eight hundred and seventy two million Leones, according to the current exchange rate in the country.

He further that he has visited and validated alleged property of former President Ernest Bai Koroma at Ropurah, Makeni in the Bombali District and that the total value is seven million United States Dollars, equivalent to fifty six billion Leones, according to the present exchange rates.

He also stated that he has visited and validated a land purported to be owned by former President Ernest Bai Koroma at Disiya Road, Mahera Area, Lungi Kafu Bulum Chiefdom in the Port Loko District, and that the total value of the said property is one hundred and fifty two thousand, five hundred United States Dollars, equivalent to one billion, two hundred and twenty million Leones.

He concluded that he also visited and validated a land and property name Starlet Hotel Estate on Sylvanus Road, Timbo Avenue in Makeni City, Bomboli District, believed to be owned by Former President Ernest Bai Koroma, and that the total value of the property is eight hundred and ninety seven thousand, five hundred United States Dollars, equivalent to seven billion, one hundred and eight million Leones.

Meanwhile, counsels representing the persons of interest in the Commission had applied that investigations into the assets of the former president and other former government officials be done in a closed door instead of public hearing.

However, Justice Bankole Thompson, on the 20th of November, 2019 ruled and insisted that the Asset Probe of former President Ernest Bai Koroma would be done public.