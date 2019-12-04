Sierra Leone: Stakeholders Validate New Road Safety Strategy

(L-R) RSA Augustine Kai Tongi, World Bank Consultant Matin Small, RSA Deputy Executive Director, Ibrahim Sannoh & NTC Supt. Zainab Cline-Thomas

The Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA) has on Friday 22nd November 2019 held a day's stakeholders' workshop to validate the new National Road Safety Strategy at the Jenneh Wright Road in Freetown.

Africa Transport Policy Programme Consultant for the World Bank, Martin Small, provided an overview of the draft document and further shed light on the previous workshop in which proposals were made.

He stated that road traffic injury is a gateway to poverty within communities. He also did a recap of the previous workshop

SLRSA Deputy Executive Director, Ibrahim Sannoh, said the authority needed to have guiding manual that would enhance its operations since most of its Acts and Policies were obsolete, adding that road crashes were among the 10 causes of death.

He said insurance companies should account for their policies since they have no contribution towards road safety.

He said even when people involved in road accidents, insurance companies do nothing and that they make over Le 8 billion yearly with no benefit to its customers.

"I am calling on all to help and respond quickly to people in road crashes rather than taking photos and videos to distribute on social media," he said

He disclosed that the strategy will be presented to the Transport and Aviation Ministry after validation and that when enacted; it will be rolled out by stakeholders nationwide.

The National Traffic Coordinator for the SLRSA, Superintendent Zainab Cline-Thomas, said accidents kills than malaria but could be preventable, adding that it is the mindset of drivers and other road users that contribute greatly to same.

"I am calling on all road users to be responsible on the road and also for them to change their attitude," she said.

Acting Director of Safety and Enforcement for SLRSA, Augustine Kai Tongi, called on the Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA) to collaborate with other institutions to monitor road constructions to enhance road safety, adding that road safety is predictable and preventable just due to the negligence of drivers and other road users.

"Road safety is a public health concern as road crashes are burden to government, families' relatives, and love ones because it has over the years has incapacitated and killed many. Some road users don't have regard for other road users which is why I am appealed for multi-sectorial participation and the formation of committees up to chiefdom level for awareness rising.