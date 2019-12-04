Sierra Leone: EU Film Festival Attracts More Than 2,000 Viewers

26 November 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim Tarawallie

A film festival organized by the European Union in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Film Guild and Freetown Media Center attracted more than 2,000 viewers including pupils, university students, film makers and casts in Freetown, Bo, Kenema and Makeni.

The festival was theme: "The Rights of the Child" to celebrate the 30 years since the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) was adopted and was screened from November 15 to 22, 2019 in different locations.

The British film; "Jellyfish" opened the festival at the British Council Auditorium on November 15, 2019 and the Producer and Director, James Gardner was in attendance as a special guest.

A total of twelve films from Sierra Leone and Europe were brought to large selection of venues, schools and universities, where people, especially students queue in to watch.

EU Ambassador in Sierra Leone, Tom Vens, stated that they were pleased that the festival has been of great importance to the different audiences in the various locations.

"I am encouraged to see great and active participation throughout the week of this festival. It is my hope that this festival has given viewers a hope and a lift to continue doing what you have been doing all this while," he said and expressed optimism about the improvement of the film industry in Sierra Leone.

According to him, they are happy that they have been able to play a little part in improving the talents of film makers, producers and casts and encouraged participants to make good use of the advises provided by the directors during the Master Class.

Director of 'Jellyfish', James Gardner told pressmen on Friday November, 22, 20199 at the Limkokwing University in Freetown that his film talks about injustices and problems people face, as well as hoe they should stand up for themselves.

He added that the film can provoke a debate so that those who have the responsibility to make a difference in the lives of people can do so.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Sierra Leone
West Africa
Entertainment
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.