Sierra Leone: EU Film Festival Attracts More Than 2,000 Viewers

A film festival organized by the European Union in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Film Guild and Freetown Media Center attracted more than 2,000 viewers including pupils, university students, film makers and casts in Freetown, Bo, Kenema and Makeni.

The festival was theme: "The Rights of the Child" to celebrate the 30 years since the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) was adopted and was screened from November 15 to 22, 2019 in different locations.

The British film; "Jellyfish" opened the festival at the British Council Auditorium on November 15, 2019 and the Producer and Director, James Gardner was in attendance as a special guest.

A total of twelve films from Sierra Leone and Europe were brought to large selection of venues, schools and universities, where people, especially students queue in to watch.

EU Ambassador in Sierra Leone, Tom Vens, stated that they were pleased that the festival has been of great importance to the different audiences in the various locations.

"I am encouraged to see great and active participation throughout the week of this festival. It is my hope that this festival has given viewers a hope and a lift to continue doing what you have been doing all this while," he said and expressed optimism about the improvement of the film industry in Sierra Leone.

According to him, they are happy that they have been able to play a little part in improving the talents of film makers, producers and casts and encouraged participants to make good use of the advises provided by the directors during the Master Class.

Director of 'Jellyfish', James Gardner told pressmen on Friday November, 22, 20199 at the Limkokwing University in Freetown that his film talks about injustices and problems people face, as well as hoe they should stand up for themselves.

He added that the film can provoke a debate so that those who have the responsibility to make a difference in the lives of people can do so.