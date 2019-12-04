Liberia: SEGAL Boss On Crimes-Freed Society

The Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL) has been presented the "Outstanding Security Guard of the Decade" award in Liberia.The General Manager and CEO of the Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia or SEGAL, Momo Cyrus says, the prime vision of his firm is to help make Liberia crimes-freed by collaborating with the National Police.

"We are helping the GOL fight crimes and restore confidence in the investment sector in Liberia. We are also helping to put bread on the table [for] thousands of Liberians who are within our employed.

He says SEGAL as an institution believes in unification with training and rebranding as parts of its DNA.

"As a result of our investment in the young people of this country, we want to announce that we have two of our employees here who are supposed to be graduating from the University of Liberia (UL), and this is just part of our work we do here."

Speaking during an honoring and certification program, CEO Cyrus announces his induction into the African Leadership Hall of Fame Class of 2020, the ALM AFRICA Dialogue 2020, and Imperial College, based in London, United Kingdom

He unveils rebranded SEGAL accessories tagged, 'Professionalism is part of our DNA.' The materials include reflexive vests, garret detectors which enhances control of areas under its security guards to deter unauthorized weapons; expendable batons, pepper spray to restrain suspects, safety headgears, handcuffs, badges, stun guns, post equipment belts, hand gloves, torch-lights, and T-shirts, amongst others.

"We hope this will help to reduce poverty in this country. The cost of this is put at US$300,000. We think we are helping to reduce poverty in this county by employing over 3,000 of our citizens", he notes.

Despite the progress made, Mr. Cyrus outlined a number of challenges, including but not limited to, high taxes and difficulties being experienced by the Liberian economy, something, he notes, has slowed enthusiasm on the job and placed huge pressure on the investment and business sector.

"The issue of taxes has slowed our reinvestment and, expanding in other areas has been a difficult thing at the moment. The economy, too, is not a secret. Contract fees are being sought under difficult circumstances, especially with the situation faced by local commercial banks on the issue of liquidity," he points out.

However, Mr. Cyrus expresses delight and confidence over the growing public-private partnership taking root in the country, saying, "We are collaborating well with the government."

A local group, Patriotic Consciousness Association of Liberia or PACAL, honored the SEGAL CEO and Management recently at the agency's headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia for its services to the public.

"We wonder why SEGAL is receiving all these awards. But we are reminded by the Biblical story that says that many are called, but few are chosen. Being selected did not come as a surprised, and this has come through the work we do; the way we do it, and the way we treat our customers," notes Administrative Manager, Marcus N.D. Kumeh.

SEGAL is a Liberian-owned private security firm with 13 years of professional experience security services and proud recipient of several local and international accolades for its high rating performances.