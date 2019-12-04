Liberia: House Hears Weah's Bills

At the time the House of Senate was busy discussing the printing of new banknote and confirmation of newly appointed officials, the lower House was busy reading about a dozen of bills sent by President George M. Weah for passage.

They later descended into an Executive Session which lasted for hours.

President Weah wrote the House of Representatives informing it that there is pressing issue of national concern which requires deliberations of the Legislature on actions.

Issues cited by the president include passage of financial and other instruments pending before the Legislature, confirmation hearing for the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Executive Governor designate, and the finalization of deliberation on authorization to the CBL to print a new set of Liberian dollars banknotes.

Further, the president sent 17 bills to the House for its passage which include an Act to establish the Liberia Standers Authority, an Act to establish the Civil Service Commission, agreement between the government of the United Arab Emirates and the government of Liberia for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, agreement, upgrading of the Konia - Voinjama road project between the Republic of Liberia and Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, among others.

After the reading of the bills, Montserrado County District #16 Representative Dixon Seboe made a motion that all the bills be sent to the relevant committees to report to the body this Thursday.