Liberia: Independent Lawmakers Want Deputy Defense Minister Designate Rejected

4 December 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Winston W. Parley

The Independent Legislative Caucus (ILC) here is calling on Senate Pro- Tempore Albert T. Chie not to confirm Deputy Defense Minister for Operations designate Tarplah Davies, alias Zoely Zoe.

According to the ILC, Mr. Davies sometimes in May and June 2019 vowed to kill fellow Liberian protesters if they damaged or caused damage to his property during their peaceful protest.

The ILC believes with such a statement from Mr. Davis when he was not in the position, he would be a dangerous statesman should he be confirmed and have full authority to execute his plan against peaceful citizens.

The Independent Legislative Caucus prays the indulgence of Senate Pro- Tempore Albert T. Chie not to confirm Mr. Davis at the detriment of the Liberian people.

"you will agree with us that modern democracy or democratic practices call for security personnel who should have respect for the citizenry, moreover we as legislators and inclined people should not condone such threat," the lawmakers conclude.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.