Nigeria: AFN Crisis Deepens As Faction 'Suspends' President

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo)
4 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The crisis rocking the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has taken another twist as a faction of the board at a parallel congress held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on Tuesday, suspended the federation's president, Shehu Gusau.

The AFN under the leadership of Mr Gusau has been battling with different crises which have taken a toll on performances of athletes both on the local and international scenes.

A statement made available to journalists revealed that the AFN President was asked to quit the federation for three reasons bordering on alleged gross misconduct, abuse of power and mismanagement of funds.

Reading the communique at the end of the meeting, Olamide George, a vice president of the AFN who was installed as 'acting president' of the board, said Mr Gusau has been told to step down to allow for proper investigation of the offences he is accused of committing.

"The board expressed its dismay at the flagrant violation of the constitution by the former President Engr. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau who called an annual congress of the AFN in utter disregard of the provisions of the constitution section 614 which stipulates that a 50-day notice must be given before an annual congress of the Federation can be convened".

Citing another alleged violation of the constitution by Mr Gusau, Mr George said: "Changing the password of the Federation's email address thereby denying the former Secretary since April 2019 the opportunity to perform his lawful duties especially in the area of communicating to the World Athletics."

He also said that Mr Gusau entered an agreement with the sportswear manufacturer, PUMA, without formal documentation.

"The president signed a deal without the knowledge and approval of the board and without the knowledge and signature of the Secretary General, the custodian of the Federation's record, documents and properties."

He said the board is unhappy with the president's refusal to pay players, coaches and other officials of the federation their allowances or part payments at major international competitions.

He said these are the reasons some board members agreed that the president stepped aside in order for investigations to be carried out over the infractions, while he as the vice president will act in his place.

The board also set up a five-member committee to carry out the investigation and report back to the next board meeting.

The board members present at the Abuja meeting include Mr George, Gabriel Okon, Sani Mohammed, Rosa Collins, Brown Ebewele, Himal Charles and Tafida Gadzama.

Maria Wolphill and Professor Ojeme were absent from the meeting but they reportedly sent in their apologies.

However, another congress of the AFN is billed to take place in Awka, Anambra State today (Wednesday).

The meeting is fixed for the Golden Tulip, Agulu Lake.

Welcome to the Golden Tulip, Agulu Lake in Awka, Anambra State, venue of the AFN Extraordinary Congress.

The Congress will hold tomorrow 4th of December 2019 at the Banquet Hall by 10.00am. pic.twitter.com/097srzvM6Z

- Athletics Federation of Nigeria (@The_AFN) December 3, 2019

A source in Awka told PREMIUM TIMES that the supposed decisions taken in Abuja will be declared null and void

"Most of the board members are here with some state sports commissioners, so don't be confused about whatever kangaroo meeting they had in Abuja" the source stated

When contacted, Mr Gusau simply said he was not aware of any suspension or meeting by the rival faction.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Nigerian Athletics Body In Disarray, President Axed
Missing IAAF Grant Is Nigeria's Latest Show of Shame
Will Nigeria Pay Back IAAF Overpayment?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.