Ghana: Armed Robbers Attack Bullion Van, Kill Policeman

4 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Takoradi — A policeman was shot dead yesterday morning after armed robbers attacked a bullion van on the Sefwi Asempaneye scarp, in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the driver of the bullion van, soaked in blood, managed to escape to safety in a nearby village, but the robbers, fled into the bush after the alarm was raised.

Sources claim no money was burgled, and the identity of the deceased policeman and the driver have not been disclosed.

The Sefwi Wiawso Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Peter A. Abillah, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, saying, the police have begun investigations into the case.

He said: "So far, we have arrested three suspects, who are in custody and we are yet to interrogate them. We also need to get the driver and one passenger on the van."

ACP Abillah said that at about 11:20am Tuesday, the policeman escorted a bullion van on the Asempaneye scarp, and on reaching a spot on the Sefwi Wiawso-Bia road, armed men attacked the vehicle amidst gunshots, leading to his death.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.