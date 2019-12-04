Ghana: Armed Robbers Attack Bullion Van, Kill Policeman

Takoradi — A policeman was shot dead yesterday morning after armed robbers attacked a bullion van on the Sefwi Asempaneye scarp, in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the driver of the bullion van, soaked in blood, managed to escape to safety in a nearby village, but the robbers, fled into the bush after the alarm was raised.

Sources claim no money was burgled, and the identity of the deceased policeman and the driver have not been disclosed.

The Sefwi Wiawso Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Peter A. Abillah, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, saying, the police have begun investigations into the case.

He said: "So far, we have arrested three suspects, who are in custody and we are yet to interrogate them. We also need to get the driver and one passenger on the van."

ACP Abillah said that at about 11:20am Tuesday, the policeman escorted a bullion van on the Asempaneye scarp, and on reaching a spot on the Sefwi Wiawso-Bia road, armed men attacked the vehicle amidst gunshots, leading to his death.