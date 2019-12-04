Ghana: Libyan Ambassador Applauds NTC Award Winners

The Libyan Embassy in Accra has congratulated the New Times Corporation, publishers of the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator for their strong showing at the just ended Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards held in Accra.

Six journalists from the Ghanaian Times made up of five gentlemen and a lady received the covetous award of their respective categories at the 24th edition of the prestigious event.

This year's also marked the 70th anniversary celebrations of the association and was on the theme: "Democracy, Freedom and Independence of the Media in Ghana: 70 Years of GJA's contribution".

A statement issued and signed by the Charge d' Affairs at the Embassy, Abouaisha Yahia said "May I avail myself of this opportunity to also congratulate you for the covetous award to six of your journalists and to the Ghanaian Times at the 24th edition of the GJA awards last weekend."

It further stated that it was looking forward to further cooperation with the Ghanaian Times as a means of deepening its relationship with the Ghanaian people.

In all, about 60 journalists and media organisations were awarded while about 113 individuals and institutions who have championed media freedom and growth of the profession in the country were honoured with special awards.