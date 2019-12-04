Sudan: Hamdok Congratulates On World Day of People With Disabilities

3 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, has directed congratulation to all from Washington on the occasion of the World Day of the Handicapped, Which marks the 3rd of December every year.

Hamduk Wrote on his in his Facebbok and Twitter accounts that the issues of Disability are not secondary, but shall be a part of the partial plans for each ministry separately on ground that they are in the heart of agenda the sustainable development.

He added that the celebration of this day is considered a clear evidence of the evolution the democratic communities, a matter which we need in our new vision for revolution and change.

The world celebrates of this day since in1992, and it's the one of activities of the 16-day campaign for countering violence against women, which extends from 25th of November until the 10th of December and it's the International Human Rights Day.

The celebrations in this year comes under slogan "Support to the role of the disabled people in the participation and leadership".

