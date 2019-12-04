South Africa: NCOP Adopts Border Management Bill

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has noted and welcomed the adoption of the Border Management Authority Bill by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Minister Motsoaledi said the adoption of the Bill by the NCOP gives impetus to the country's efforts to deal with the country's porous borders which enable the illegal crossing of people, illicit goods, drugs, trafficking of people, particularly of women and children, and stolen vehicles.

"We welcome the adoption of the Bill by the NCOP. The department must now increase its efforts to prepare for the establishment of the Border Management Authority.

"The implementation protocols with border law enforcement agencies for the mandatory co-ordination of their respective functions within the border law enforcement area and at ports of entry must be finalised within six months of the Bill being signed into an Act," said Minister Motsoaledi.

The NCOP has referred the Bill to the National Assembly which will consider it before sending it to the President before it becomes law.

Minister Motsoaledi said that the department has been preparing for the implementation of the BMA through the Project Management Office.

The adoption of the Bill by the NCOP means that the work of this project management office will be accelerated.