Ghana: Pres Lauds Work On Otano Junction-School Junction Road

4 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

Construction work on the four-lane dual carriageway from Otano Junction to School Junction at Adjiringanor in the Adentan Municipality, which began in March last year, is almost completed.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inspected the progress of work yesterday as part of his three-day tour of the Greater Accra Region and expressed satisfaction with the work done so far.

The construction formed part of the government's overarching efforts to improve mobility, safety and travel time within the region.

The scope of work on the US$52 million project include the construction of drains and a number of culverts.

Other works are the construction of about 4.5 km walkway and median, construction of laybys and kerbs. The surface condition of the road has also being upgraded from a surfaced dressed to an asphaltic concrete.

The Otano Junction-School Junction Road has a projected Average Daily Traffic of about 30,000, with several businesses, schools and hospital facilities on the corridor.

The road was a two-lane single carriageway at the onset of construction. The surface condition was poor with numerous potholes that increased travel time and inconvenienced many road users.

The drainage condition was also poor and contributed to the rapid deterioration of the road.

President Akufo-Addo, as part of the tour, has also inaugurated a newly constructed three storey court complex at Frafraha in Adenta and inspected the Astro Turf at Madina Zongo in the Madina Constituency.

He is expected bring to an end the year-long tour of all 16 regions of the country today with a tour of the eastern part of the Greater Accra Region.

He will visit the Shai Osudoku, Ningo Prampram, Tema West, Ledzokuku, and La Dadekotopon constituencies.

