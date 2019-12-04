Ghana: Ahantaman SHS Home-Coming Scheduled Dec 6-8

The Ahantaman Senior High School Global Old Students Association in the Western Region is organising its first ever home-coming from December 6 to 8, 2019 since the school was established 71 years ago in 1948.

The Home-coming Planning Committee announced this during a media interaction in Accra last Friday.

Home-coming is an annual event which aims at bringing together alumni and students in a friendly atmosphere to participate in series of activities including fun games and chart a way forward for deeper relationship.

It is also meant to discuss development programmes and the school's welfare among others.

Originally started as Takoradi Commercial Academy near Sekondi in the Western Region by Mr Emmanuel Kwesi Idun, an educationist, the school later became known as Royal Commercial College (ROCOCO).

According to the media coordinator of the event, Rev. Dr Albert Dapatem, the Ghana Education Service (GES) in 1965, absorbed the school in the Secondary School System and named it as Royal Commercial Secondary School since both commercial and secondary subjects were studied in short.

He said in 1980, the school adopted a name from the traditional area which came to be known as Ahantaman Senior High School; however, its status was changed on November 17, 2010 from a co-educational institution to a single-sex school, Ahantaman Girls Senior High School.

"In essence, we have different groups of students, those of ROCOCO days, ROCOSEC, Ahantaman Secondary School days , Ahantaman Senior High School days", he said adding, "this is what would make the home-coming an eventful ceremony."

Enumerating its achievements, he said Ahantaman maintained its superiority for five consecutive years and captured the height of girls' athletics between 2005 to 2010 where many records stood in the name of the school from 100 metres to 3,000 metres as well as some field events.

Good passes in business subjects, according to him, had been the school's hallmark since the 1980s adding, it had produced prominent men and women in the business and financial sector of the country.

"The school performed creditably in the 1993 to 2009 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) and West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) with good passes to tertiary institutions in the country", he stated.

The school, Rev Dr Dapatem said had hallmark successes in debate and quizzes at both the local and national levels, wining it many laurels.