Ghana: Mr Stephen Kingston Kofi Agboh

Burial takes place of Mr Stephen Kingston Kofi Agboh, 81, former Freight Manager of Delmas and a past National Chairman for the Maritime & Dock Workers Union on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Sokpul family cemetery, Wugah-Zomayi Dzelokop.

Funeral rites follow immediately after burial at Woe Awadada's residence, and thanksgiving service at the St. John A. M. E. Zion Church, Keta, on Sunday, December 8.

Memorial & Thanksgiving will be held on Sunday, December 15, at E. P. Church, Comm. 1, Tema .

He was the father of Francis Agboh (former Freight Manager of Delmas), Jonathan Agboh, Esther Agboh, Peace Agboh and Stephen Agboh, and siblings of Mrs Peace Acolatse, Mrs Kate Parry, Mrs Patience Dickson, Mr Kobla Agboh, Mr Edwin Ditchfield Agboh and Togbui Agbesi Awusu II.

EX WOI ALFRED DOGBATSE

Burial takes place at the Anyako cemetery on Saturday, December 7, 2019, of Ex WOI Alfred Dogbatse, after burial service at 37 St Michael Garrison Catholic Church.

Memorial service will be held at the same venue.

He was the father of Sgt Seth Dogbatse, Air Force Hqt, Wendy Eli Dogbatse and Akose Aseye Dogbatse.