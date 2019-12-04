Ghana: Movement Appeals to Youth to Develop Interest in Nkrumah's Ideals

A civil group, Osagyefo Youth Movement, has called on Ghanaians to push for an inclusion of the ideals of former President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in the country's and development agenda to spur growth and prosperity.

According to the group, policies of successive governments after the overthrow of the first president have failed to improve the lives of Ghanaians but rather deepened inequality and poverty.

"It is clear that the policies of governments after the overthrow of the First Republic have led to social, economic and political inequalities in the country. It has relegated Ghana to the status of a neo-colony of imperial forces," president of the movement, Omama Amankwah Appiah, stated.

He was speaking in Accra on Monday, at a press conference to encourage the youth to take up interest in the policies and ideals of the first president, usually referred to as Nkrumaism.

Citing some of the achievements of Nkrumaism during the reign of the First Republic, he observed that "the philosophy has proven beyond any reasonable doubt that the country needs it if it was to be developed.

"Nkrumaism was focused on improving the lives of the lowest class in society through a localised growth and development model without the influence of western policies,

the Nkrumaism development philosophy was the most relevant, effective and efficient for the achievement of the country's growth and development aspirations.

"It was the only development policy guideline that is founded on the history of Ghana, Nkrumaism has the solutions to Ghana's economic development challenges, the philosophy is vital today just as it was when it was revealed, it is the pathway for our stumbling feet," Mr Appiah stressed.

He appealed to the youth to "unite and embrace Nkrumaism as the sure way to enhance the country's growth and development, we need emancipation and liberation to further the growth of Africa, Nkrumaism provides just that, we enjoin Ghanaians and Africans as a whole to allow the weapons of the philosophy to find its way in the environment and living conditions of Africans."