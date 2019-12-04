Ghana: Calm Returns to Tiptoe Lane After GUTA, Nigerian Traders Clash

Calm has returned to Tiptoe Lane near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, after Monday's confrontation between executives of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and their Nigerian counterparts, following an attempt to lock up their shops.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the area, traders were doing brisk business whilst the shops belonging to Nigerians remained closed.

Traders and other commuters were heard discussing Monday's fracas between the two factions.

Police personnel from the Nima District Police Command led by the District Commander Superintendent of Police (Supt) Innocent Kwaku Amemo, were seen interacting with the leadership of the two factions, to ensure peace prevail.

Meanwhile, the head of Public Relations of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, that two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the disturbances, bringing the number of suspects to nine.

She said the case has been handed over to the Accra Regional Police Command for further investigations, and suspects including members of both factions were in custody assisting in investigations.

An Executive Member of GUTA, Mr Eric Gyamfi, said officials of GUTA would still be at the area to monitor and ensure the Nigerian traders do not open their shops.

He said so far, more than 600 shops belonging to Nigerians have been closed by GUTA.

Mr Gyamfi said GUTA leadership has gone to the seat of government, Jubilee House, for discussion of the matter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the shops would remain closed till authorities ensure foreigners do not engage in retail business, which was affecting Ghanaian businesses.

"We are not asking them not to trade or not to come to the country, all we need is that they should desist from the retail business, which is solely for Ghanaians," Mr Gyamfi said.

He said till GUTA hears good news from the authorities, GUTA would advise themselves on the next line of action.

The Ghanaian Timesin its Tuesday, December 2, 2019, issue, stated that there was pandemonium at the Circle Tiptoe Lane in Accra on Monday as executives of GUTA clashed with their Nigerian counterparts, following attempt to lock their shops.

There was sporadic gun shots and pelting of stones among the two factions, which resulted in traders and commuters running helter skelter for their lives.

It took the timely intervention of police personnel from the Accra Regional Command and the Nima Divisional Command, who fired guns to disperse the crowd, to calm the situation.

Seven suspects were arrested by the police to assist in investigations while three others, who sustained injuries during the clash, were rushed to the hospital.

It would be recalled that there was similar locking of shops of foreigners at the Central Business District of Accra by GUTA last month, to prevent the shop owners from engaging in retailing business in the country.