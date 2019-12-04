Ghana: Court Remands 10 Secessionists

Wa — The Wa Circuit court on Monday, remanded into prison custody 10 persons believed to be members of Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), which declared independence for the Volta and Oti regions as "Republic of Western Togoland".

They were charged with treason felony contrary to section 182 of the Criminal Code of 1960, Act 29.

Remanding the accused, the judge, Mr Forson Baah Agyepong, said the court had no jurisdiction to adjudicate.

She explained that the court was acting on the request by the police to remand the suspects into prison to assist in investigations, based on the fact that they could not be kept in police custody beyond 48 hours of arrest.

The accused are Michael Hofe, 49, Ismael Dzirakor, 82, Togbui Kuogo II, 93, Uborgati Samuel, 54, and George Lihor Klevor, 49.

The others are Umar Abdul Samad, 53; Mohammed Kari, 45, Hordiba Innocent, 68; Emanuel Kano, 58, and Mawuli Tsey Maglo, 34.

The accused were arrested on Saturday afternoon at Tumu in the Sissala East District and handed over to the Regional Police Command at Wa.

They were grabbed upon intelligence that they had visited the Palace of the Chief of Tumu to rally his support for their intention to break away from Ghana and form their own country, the Western Togoland.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Martin Deghotse, the police had earlier received information that the 10 suspects were at the palace of the Wa Naa, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, to seek his support for their mission.

According to Mr Deghotse, the suspects were arrested on Saturday after a tip off that they were on board a Hyundai Grace H100 pickup with registration number GE-8212-11 at Tumu.

The suspects would reappear before court on December 9, 2019.