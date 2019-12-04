Ghana: Accra Girls SHS Wins ILO 'What Do You Know' Competition

The Accra Girls Senior High School (SHS) emerged winners of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) "What Do You Know" quiz held in Accra on Friday.

They garnered 33 points to beat their closest contender Accra High School who got 28, for the converted trophy.

They were awarded plaques, ILO souvenirs, diaries, pens and jerseys.

Other contenders were Kinbu Senior High which got 21 points, St Thomas Aquinas 15 and Holy Trinity SHS six points after three rounds of the quiz.

The contestants were quizzed on ILO from its inception in 1919, its mission, vision and core mandate as well as the role of the organisation in the country since 1957.

Dubbed: "The Global Commission Report of future of work" it sought to engage the school children to expose them to the organisation's stance on social justice.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah commended the ILO for engaging the youth in the celebration.

He said that would benefit the youth to know their right to become responsible leaders in the next millennium, stressing that "some of them will become employers, employees and leaders which requires broadening their knowledge on the subject matter."

Mr Baffour-Awuah also advised parents to desist from engaging children who have not turned 15 years in jobs that could have dire consequences on their health.

"This centenary celebration is alerting everyone against child labour. It is against the laws of the country to expose any child below 15 years to environment of hazards," he added.

The minister charged the students to be abreast with the issues of child labour and right of workers to develop policies and ideas that would help fight circumstances of that sort in the near future.

Mr Samuel Onoma Asiedu, The National Project Coordinator of ILO Ghana, explained that the quiz formed part of their 100th anniversary to inculcate good ethical principles in the youth to foster development.

He said the youth were the "brains and engines" of every nation and involving them in national discourse would bring transformation.

Mr Asiedu noted that the theme was chosen to sensitise the people to embrace the new technology in enhance working condition.

"Currently it is all about artificial intelligence, the world has moved from an era of mortar and bricks so we want the people to understand the need to adapt to the changes of the environment," he added.

Mr Asiedu urged stakeholders to continue to dialogue on issues that would boost and shape working environment and promised his outfit's commitment in improving social justice.