Namibia: Itula Throws Legal Challenge At ECN

INDEPENDENT presidential candidate Panduleni Itula intends to take the Electoral Commission of Namibia to court to challenge the results of the just-ended presidential elections.

Itula's legal representative, Elize Angula, issued a 'presidential challenge' letter addressed to the ECN on Tuesday evening, indicating that her client intends to challenge the returns and outcome of the presidential election.

Furthermore, Itula's camp has also requested access to all electoral material from the recent elections for the purposes of taking their challenge to the Supreme Court.

The request also asks for an authenticated printout of voting results at each polling station, access to all electronic voting machines' (EVM) motherboards and memory cards, and inspection reports for the EVMs, amongst other things.

"The requested information should reach our offices no later than Thursday, 5 December before noon, failing which we shall approach the Supreme Court to request to review the requested information," the letter stated.