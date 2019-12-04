South Africa: Civil Society Organisations Challenge DBE Inclusive Education Update

4 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

On 30 October 2019, Parliament posted an Inclusive Education update report presented to them by the Department of Basic Education. Maverick Citizen asked Equal Education Law Centre, Blind SA and SECTION27 to comment on the update, as they work in some of the areas of focus named in the report.

The Department of Basic Education's (DBE) Inclusive Education report was presented by the Director-General of Basic Education, Hubert Mweli and the Chief Director Dr Moses Simelane. The contents of the report seemed to suggest that the Inclusive Education agenda was well underway; however, it seemed to be unclear on a few key issues, particularly scholar transport and the needs of blind learners.

Equal Education Law Centre (EELC), representing Equal Education, whose case on learner transportation was recently in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, won a court bid to make the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education give a date for the release of the draft KwaZulu-Natal Scholar Transport Policy for public comment. This followed transportation advocacy efforts dating back to 2014.

On the Inclusive Education update, EELC's Demichelle Petherbridge said, "While it is encouraging that the Department of Education recognises key challenges in its provisioning of learner transport to learners with disabilities and...

