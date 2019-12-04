Rwanda: Afcon U17 Qualifiers - Amavubi Starlets Start Early Preps

Rwanda's Under-17 national team has started early preparations as the bids to host the Cecafa regional qualifiers for the 2021 Africa U17 Cup of Nations, to be held in Morocco.

Guided by head coach Yves Rwasamanzi, the team started a two-week training on Tuesday. The youngsters will be using Kigali Stadium in the morning and Amahoro Stadium in the afternoon.

The 20-player squad that was summoned by Rwasamanzi is dominated by youngsters who comprised the Amavubi U17 team that finished third at the Cecafa U15 Championships earlier this year in Eritrea.

The 2021 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations will be the first edition with 12 teams after expanding the tournament from eight teams. The top four teams will automatically qualify for the 2021 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru as Africa representatives.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided in July 2017 that the format of the qualifying competitions should be changed and split according to zones, and at the end of the qualifiers, eleven teams will join the hosts Morocco.

Full squad in training:

Goalkeepers: James Byiringiro and Christian Nshimiyimana.

Defenders: Verizon Ishimwe, Selieux Mbonyamahoro, Fiston Niyonkuru, Samuel Nshuti, Benon Byiringiro Kagimbura, Charles Fumbira and Ishimwe Moise.

Midfielders: Siladji Iradukunda, Eric Mwizerwa, Keneddy Hoziana, Pacifique Iradukunda, Asante Sana Niyogisubizo, Sultan Bobo Sibomana, David Niyo and Jean Paul Irakoze.

Strikers: Endrick Kenny Mugisha, Eric Irahamwe and Uwizeyimana Celestin.

Tags:AFCON U17Amavubi