Mauritius and Niger Undertake to Strengthen Bilateral and Cooperation Ties

4 December 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Mauritius and Niger are committed to promote economic development and strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries. In this context, the Minister of Justice of Niger, Mr Marou Amadou, had a working session, today, with the Attorney General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, in Port-Louis, in presence of the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Economic Development Board, Mr Ken Poonoosamy.

During the meeting, discussions focused mainly on the judicial system and its administration in Mauritius in particular the penitentiary administration. Other issues examined relate to the need to identify new areas of cooperation so as to develop better synergies between Mauritius and Niger.

In a statement, Mr Amadou said that the meeting with the Attorney General was cordial and positive. He congratulated Minister Gobin for being a winning candidate at the National Assembly Elections 2019 and securing a seat as Member of Parliament.

Furthermore, he lauded Mauritius for being ranked 13th out of 190 countries according to the last Ease of Doing Business Report adding that this will in turn consolidate the country's lead position on the African continent. On that score, Minister Amadou said that Niger is looking forward to tap the expertise of Mauritius with regard to the ease of doing business so that they can replicate same in their country.

