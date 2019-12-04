South Africa: Two Men Arrested for Dealing in Drugs

press release

With the Safer Festive Season Operations under the theme "Zizojika Izinto" gains momentum, Free State continues to turn the tide against crime with the recent arrest of two drug dealers in Bloemfontein.

In the early hours of Wednesday, 4 December 2019, members from the Cross Border and Freight Unit in Port Elizabeth and Bloemfontein K9 Unit followed intelligence driven information and proceeded to a flat in King Edward Road, Willows where they arrested a 32-year-old man after he was found with Mandrax tablets, KAT and cash. The suspect is currently on bail for a similar offence that he committed in August 2019.

The team proceeded to another house in Turflaagte where a 35-year-old man was arrested after he was found with dagga, KAT, mandrax tablets and cash.

Drugs valued more than R150 000.00 were seized. Both suspects will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on the charges of dealing in drugs soon.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in the Free State, Lieutenant General Moeketsi Sempe said the arrest and seizure of the drugs is an intensified effort with a multi-disciplinary approach to bring to a halt the scourge of drugs in the Parkweg and Mangaung areas. "These arrests also serve as a warning to those who smuggle drugs in our province, that we will bring their operations to a halt, as these drugs are a contributing factor to a number of crimes committed," concluded Lieutenant General Sempe.