Tunisia: PM-Designate Meets President of Union of Court of Auditors' Judges

3 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Union of the Court of Auditors' Judges (UMCC) Fatma Kort said she stressed the importance of the role of the judiciary in improving public financial management and the need to implement its recommendations and support the efforts of the court judges at a meeting Tuesday with Prime Minister-designate Habib Jamli.

"We discussed the most important reforms aimed at improving public finances and governance of public structures, in particular the need to complete the digitisation axes of these structures," she said after the meeting.

"This is in order to develop an integrated national information system, streamline the management of projects and public transactions, to make their work more transparent and eliminate problems of mismanagement and corruption," she added in a statement to TAP.

According to the official page of the Union, "the PM-designate has reacted positively to the various proposals that have been put forward and highlighted the role played by the Court of Auditors in ensuring the proper management of public funds".

