Tunisia: Thick Fog Prevents Ferry From Docking At Sidi Youssef Port

4 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The thick fog that had surrounded the governorate of Sfax on Tuesday evening prevented the entry of the passenger ferry to the Sidi Youssef port, on the island of Kerkennah, after leaving Sfax at 2:30 p.m., due to lack of visibility, causing discontent among passengers blocked on board the boat, TAP correspondent in the region reported.

"The decision of the ship's crew to stay at sea near Kerkennah (one kilometre) was made for safety reasons to avoid taking risks," CEO of Kerkennah's new transport company Abdelmajid Khecharem told TAP.

Khecharem reassured the passengers stranded on board the ferry and their families, pointing out the need to wait for the fog to clear and visibility to improve for the ship's crew to dock safely, specifying that "the ferry's condition poses no danger, as the sea is calm and there is no wind."

He also pointed out that a crisis unit had been set up in the National Guard District under the supervision of Sfax Governor Anis Oueslati, "with the participation of representatives of the Navy, Civil Protection and the new Kerkennah Transport Company, to monitor the situation of the ferry and remain in contact with its crew to take the most appropriate solution in this exceptional circumstance."

The new transport company was forced to suspend all shuttles due to thick fog in the city of Sfax on Tuesday afternoon, which significantly blocked the view.

