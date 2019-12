Kerkennah/Tunisia — Maritime traffic resumed between Sfax and Kerkennah on Wednesday, around 9:00 a.m.

A large number of travellers blocked since Tuesday evening in Sfax, took the ferry to the port of Sidi Youssef in Kerkennah.

The Kerkennah New Transport Company (Sonatrak) CEO said that the activity of the ferry will resume its normal pace, depending on the weather conditions, specifying in a statement to TAP that the passenger's safety is Sonatrak's priority.